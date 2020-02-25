HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville Council has appointed a new Deputy Mayor.

During Monday’s meeting, Councilor Nancy Alcock was appointed as the Deputy Mayor and Councillor Jason FitzGerald as the Alternate Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Karen Terziano said that she feels Alcock will do a fine job as she was the Alternate Deputy Mayor when Terziano was Deputy Mayor.

“I was the one who suggested her and FitzGerald for the positions because I feel they will do a great job,” said Terziano.