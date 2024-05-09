The District of Muskoka will be testing the #AlertMuskoka system at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

The system is run through the Voyent Alert! app.

Officials with the district promote the app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play or Apple app stores. It provides location-based alerts when there are emergencies like flooding or wildfires.

Jeff McWilliam, chief of Muskoka Paramedic Services and chair of the Muskoka Emergency Response Committee, says the test comes during Emergency Preparedness Week.

“Emergency Preparedness Week reminds us of the unpredictable nature of emergencies and the critical need for readiness,” he says. “The Voyent Alert! app allows us to communicate directly with our Muskoka community during emergencies and may be the most vital app on your device. Make sure it’s active or take a moment to download it today. It’s an important part of your emergency preparedness toolkit.”