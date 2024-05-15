Some “good accounting and some great understanding of the scope of the project” saved the Town of Gravenhurst a few dollars, but it will still cost them $1.2 million for their portion of the “Bay and Beyond” infrastructure project.

The project is being overseen by the District of Muskoka, however, since it’s happening in Gravenhurst, the town is on the hook for some of the cost, too, which includes creating a new multi-use recreational trail.

Andrew Stacey, director of infrastructure services, explained to council during its May 14 meeting the money will come through the community reinvestment and development charges reserve funds.

“I would love to have this in our capital budget but, unfortunately, again, the timing of the design and the investigations that were going on at the district, we just didn’t have that information,” he said.

Trisan Construction will begin work on the two-kilometre stretch of Muskoka Rd. 169 between the Muskoka Wharf and Steamship Bay Rd. in early June. However, workers will be on scene later this month to prepare.

The Schomburg, Ont.-based operation was awarded the $9.9 million contract by District of Muskoka council in April 2024. Trisan will only handle the first two stages. District council will choose a new contractor for the final stage in 2025.

Stacey detailed during the recent council meeting the trail will run from parking lot 17 at the Muskoka Wharf to the Leo Heritage Recreational Trail. Currently, it stretches from John St. S. to James St. W. near the Wharf. He said the parking lot will also be expanded.

“We’ve heard from the community about having a direct linkage between the downtown and the [Muskoka Wharf],” continued Stacey, calling it a “good news story.”

He credits Trisan for being “very in tune” with the community and creatively scheduling some of the work so that the splash pad, basketball courts, and pavilion at the Wharf are only “partly affected.” He estimated they would be open by Aug. 1.

Stacey added while work will be ongoing when the Gravenhurst Triathlon and Duathlon is scheduled on Saturday, June 8 and 9, however, Trisan will focus work on the north side of Muskoka Rd. 169, leaving the south side untouched for the race.

Update, 05/16: The story has been updated to correct how much the Town of Gravenhurst will be paying for the work.