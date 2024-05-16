Emerson Blackman, one of 11 volunteer firefighters working for the Bracebridge Fire Department at Station 2, says some may resign if the planned relocation from 3448 Hwy. 118 E. near Vankoughnet to 1002 Uffington Rd. moves forward.

“We feel we’ve been completely left out of the loop regarding our thoughts on the new location,” he said during the May 15 Bracebridge council meeting.

However, despite his concern, as well as Vankoughnet residents Janet Thomson and Jennifer Blanchard speaking out against the move, council confirmed the May 8 decision by the town’s General Committee.

Blanchard and Thompson, who spoke separately, agreed a public meeting is needed to help people understand the move. They submitted a petition with over 300 signatures from people who are against it.

Coun. Barb McMurray, who represents the ward where the station is currently located, and District Coun. Don Smith were the only councillors to vote against approving the move.

Blackman said he’s heard from Scott Granahan, fire chief for the Bracebridge Fire Department, about the benefits the new station will bring but added some volunteers weren’t given the chance to sit down and share their concerns. “We’ve often been talked to, but rarely spoken with and that is a very important distinction to make,” continued Blackman.

He suggested there may be some firefighters who are willing to resign if the move happens.

“We feel the new location in Uffington will severely limit our ability to do our jobs in a manor we believe offers the community the best possible outcomes,” said Blackman.

Granahan detailed other properties were looked at, including on Conway Cres., off Hwy. 118, and near Milne Rd. but they didn’t meet the criteria staff set for the new Station 2 location. He explained how whichever property is picked must have access to Hwy. 118 through a secondary road, good line of sight in both directions, and no valley. “When our trucks start, they’re cold start and they’re immediately driven hard and that doesn’t afford for easy operation when you’re trying to climb grades immediately,” he continued.

He explained how Station 2 was built in 1982 on a three-acre site with support from volunteers and donations. Granahan said it was estimated the building would be useful for about 30 years.

“When we don’t have something definitive about the actual location supported by this council, I’m not sure what good can come from that type of consultation,” said Granahan about the possibility of delaying the relocation process. He pointed out this has already been ongoing since 2008.

Coun. McMurray suggested this decision is putting “industry over lives.”

Granahan pointed out that by the time the fire department is called, a fire may have been burning for “several minutes.” He added that after a house fire has been burning for around 10 minutes, firefighters “are not affecting change inside that house.”

He said they can affect change through public education. Granahan explained he has directed the department’s fire prevention staff led by Kevin Plested, fire prevention officer, to improve fire safety efforts.

Mayor Rick Maloney expressed “concern” with the potential for public consultation, pointing out how Granahan and Murray Medley, who retired in July 2023 after 45 years with the department, endorsed the relocation to Uffington and were supported by two reports suggesting the same thing. He said using non-proven data would “cloud the issue.”

“We rely on the expertise of our staff day in and day out,” said Maloney.

With that in mind, Granahan reiterated what he said during the recent General Committee meeting.

“I think this is the right location, right choice,” said Granahan.

The next steps for the project include a pre-qualification process and a request for proposals for the design of the new facility, which will be included in the town’s 2025 budget.