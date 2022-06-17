HomeOn Air99.5 Moose FM CFBGMoose Afternoons with Michelle Somerville On Air99.5 Moose FM CFBG Moose Afternoons with Michelle Somerville FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Tune in every weekday with Michelle from 2pm-6pm - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisment - More 99.5 Moose FM CFBG Moose News with Mathew Reisler Kira Rogers - Friday Jun. 17th, 2022 99.5 Moose FM CFBG The Saturday Night 90’s House Party with Newman Kira Rogers - Friday Jun. 17th, 2022 99.5 Moose FM CFBG Moose Mornings with Remy Smith Kira Rogers - Friday Jun. 17th, 2022 99.5 Moose FM So many things!!! Kevin Fell - Friday Oct. 13th, 2017