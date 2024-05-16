The Town of Huntsville says the Muskoka 2/4 Craft Beer Festival happening on Saturday will impact the River Mill Park parking lot in downtown Huntsville.

Town officials say the parking lot will be closed from 7 a.m. tomorrow to 10 p.m. on Saturday due to the event.

According to officials, depending on availability, event attendees will be directed to park at the Summit Centre or other available parking lots to make their way on foot to River Mill Park.

For more information on the Muskoka 2/4 Craft Beer Festival, click here.