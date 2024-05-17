There’s a new way to submit community budget requests to the Town of Huntsville.

Town officials share community members or groups can now apply online for funding to be considered for the up-coming budget.

“It’s very important that we give community members and groups the opportunity to make budget requests based on their priorities for our Town,” says Julia McKenzie, Director of Financial Services/Treasurer for the Town of Huntsville. “If you or your user group has an idea for a new piece of infrastructure or a program or service that would benefit the community, this is your opportunity for consideration.”

Requests can be made through the new online application form. The deadline to be considered for the 2025-2026 budget is June 14.

According to town officials, requests can include full or partial donations of capital assets, with a corresponding budget for the Town’s projected operating costs. These requests could be for a new program or service in our community.

Town officials add the town intends to prepare a multi-year budget moving forward so projects may be recommended over the years.