A 36-year-old and a 32-year-old from North Bay are facing a slew of charges, including firearm and drug possession, after police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ogemawahj Rd on Moose Deer Point First Nation.

Bracebridge OPP says officers got the call on May 16, at 12:00 p.m, with the caller expressing concern about the driver’s behaviour. After an investigation, the OPP says the vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Hamilton, ON, the day before.

The 32-year-old has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Careless Driving

The 36-year-old has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Officials say the accused persons were held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Friday, May 17, 2024.