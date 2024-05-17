Subscribe to Local News
News

Two people facing charges after crash on Moose Deer Point First Nation

By Mauricio Prado
O.P.P. cruiser (Stock Photo)

A 36-year-old and a 32-year-old from North Bay are facing a slew of charges, including firearm and drug possession, after police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ogemawahj Rd on Moose Deer Point First Nation. 

Bracebridge OPP says officers got the call on May 16, at 12:00 p.m, with the caller expressing concern about the driver’s behaviour. After an investigation, the OPP says the vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Hamilton, ON, the day before. 

The 32-year-old has been charged with: 

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition 
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order 
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine 
  • Careless Driving 

The 36-year-old has been charged with:  

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition 
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine 

Officials say the accused persons were held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Friday, May 17, 2024. 

