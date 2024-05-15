The Town of Huntsville says sidewalk repair work on Main Street that started in late April will be finished tomorrow.

The work required temporary lane closures throughout multiple days.

Town officials say the repair work was needed due to deficiencies in the Diggin’ Downtown construction project, which was under warranty.

According to town officials, the laneway between Wooden Penny and Algonquin Outfitters is closed today but will reopen tomorrow.

Officials add pedestrians should use the intersection at Main and Brunel for safe crossing.