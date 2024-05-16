The Town of Huntsville has installed new speed limit signage in the Selkirk neighbourhood.

According to officials, it is the first neighbourhood in Huntsville to have a posted 40km per hour reduced-speed zone. Town staff says it was to address safety concerns, such as children at play. It comes after a resident reached out to their councillor.

“It was a community initiative,” says Randy Bissonette, Town of Huntsville director of operations. “After their request, staff was directed to amend the bylaw to reduce the speed limit.”

Bissonette says the feedback from the neighbourhood has been positive.

“The group of residents who requested the reduction are very pleased,” he says.

Bissonette says there are no plans to implement more signs for now. He says the default speed limit on all town roads is 50 km unless posted otherwise.