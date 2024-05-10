Starting later this month, a two-kilometre section of Muskoka Rd. 169 between the Muskoka Wharf and Steamship Bay Rd. in Gravenhurst will be ripped up and replaced

Mark Misko, director of engineering and transportation for the District of Muskoka, says Trisan Construction, based in Schomberg, Ont., will handle the first two stages of the project.

He explains construction crews arrive on the scene towards the end of May to prepare for the first of three stages with work starting in early June.

Misko says the work will be done in two parts between an 800 m stretch going east along Bay St. between Steamship Bay Rd./North Muldrew Lake Rd. to the Greavette Rd. and Bay St. intersection. Misko expects the work to be done by the fall.

“We’d like to work as late as we can into the season to get as much done as possible,” he says.

Throughout the three-year project, Misko reassures residents that local access will be maintained. He says Trisan has hired someone who will serve as a point-of-contact for residents while district and town staff will also be available to address concerns.

He adds work will be done on James St. and Muskoka Rd. 169 at night ahead of work starting.

Misko says Trisan will be tasked with replacing the underground infrastructure and upgrading the intersection at North Muldrew Lake Rd. and Bay St. while the Town of Gravenhurst will handle creating a new sidewalk on the Muskoka Wharf side of the road, a multi-use pathway with access to the Wharf’s commercial area and parking areas, and adding more room to the existing parking lots at the Wharf.

He shares the second stage will start in 2025. Misko says it will cover a 620 m stretch of Bay St. from Greavette Rd. to John St. and will also be done in two parts, ending in the fall.

Misko details how Trisan will continue replacing underground infrastructure and install bike lanes while the town will replace certain sidewalk areas.

He points out that in some areas along the route, the underground water, sewer, and wastewater piping is nearly 80 years old.

Misko says there will also be improvements to traffic signals upgrades at the Steamship Bay Rd., Muskoka Rd. N. and S. and Bethune Dr. intersections and a new pedestrian crosswalk at Sharpe St. and Muskoka Rd. S.

Trisan was only awarded the contract for the first two stages. Misko says the district will bring in a new contractor ahead of the final stage starting in 2026. It will see work done near downtown Gravenhurst, going down Brock St. to Bethune Dr.

The project has caused multiple events to temporarily move to Gull Lake Rotary Park, including the Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival and the Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market. On the flip side, the Antique and Classic Boat Society Toronto’s Vintage Boat Show was forced to cancel its 2024 get-together at the Muskoka Wharf.

“We recognize that there is an impact to residents and businesses in the area,” says Misko.

However, he explains the nearly $10 million contract with Trisan features bonuses for the work being done quickly and penalties if it takes too long. “It provides a bit of motivation on either side of the completion date for contractors to either finish early or a disincentive if the job starts to go on too long,” says Misko.

He says the mechanisms are somewhat standard but the way the district words it isn’t. Misko adds district staff have found it effective to include the clause in contracts for bigger infrastructure projects to ensure delays are minimized.