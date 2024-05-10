Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) officials say ongoing discussions with physicians and stakeholder feedback have led to “significant strides” in the redevelopment and expansion of healthcare in the region.

In its latest update, MAHC says it has gained endorsement from local physicians regarding the dual-site healthcare system.

Officials say though there are some South Muskoka physicians who remain opposed to the plan, “this design includes full-service capabilities at both the Bracebridge and Huntsville sites and has been crafted to provide comprehensive healthcare services region-wide.”

“As Chief of Staff, I am immensely proud of the collaborative efforts between our healthcare professionals and stakeholders in refining our healthcare system,” stated Dr. Khaled Abdel-Razek, Chief of Staff at MAHC. “We have listened closely to our physicians, staff, and other healthcare providers, and we have created a model that is innovative, integrated, and will provide high-quality sustainable healthcare. By continuing to work together, we can ensure that we not only meet the current needs of Muskoka and area residents, but we are also prepared to address future healthcare demands with resilience and effectiveness.”

More feedback from local physicians is shared on MAHC’s website.

MAHC says while enthusiasm is building, physicians have raised important considerations regarding the system’s long-term functionality, including aspects related to transportation, recruitment and retention, quality of care, and anticipated demographic changes. Officials add continuous dialogue with staff and the healthcare community will be on-going and will extend past the 1.3 plan submission.

Officials say recent feedback has “already led to significant enhancements” in regional healthcare services:

Both sites will have full surgical capabilities and two operating rooms at each site, ensuring efficient and comprehensive surgical services for our patients.

An Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will remain at the Bracebridge site, complimenting the Level 3 ICU planned for the Huntsville site, enhancing our capacity for comprehensive care.

The proposed increase of inpatient beds at the Bracebridge site to 36 will reduce the necessity for patient transfers and meet the healthcare needs of the community.

Obstetrics services continue at both hospital sites, supporting maternal and newborn care across Muskoka and area.

“We are making significant strides toward enriching the quality of care within our organization by fostering collaboration among our physicians and healthcare professionals,” said Cheryl Harrison, CEO of MAHC. “Engaging in a collaborative approach is crucial for the advancement of our healthcare system, and we remain committed to actively involving physicians, staff, and the community in this endeavor. We encourage all stakeholders, including those who may oppose our current plan, to join us in this journey of continual learning and improvement.”

Officials say continued consultation will take place with internal staff, community organizations, and the broader public. Public sessions are scheduled for mid-June (10-22) and will take place at various locations throughout Muskoka, providing another opportunity for community input. Details and registration information will soon be announced.

**Written by Bradley Aubin