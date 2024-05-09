After the recent cybersecurity incident, the Town of Huntsville is entering the final phase of recovering its systems with third-party experts.

According to Denise Corry, CAO at the Town of Huntsville, this final phase involves the ongoing investigation into the nature and extent of impacted data. Officials say though there is no timeline for completion, “it will likely be a matter of months”.

Corry says there are many interconnecting components that support parks, public works, buildings, and planning, as well as external community members, that still need to be checked and tested.

“I understand that the community is anxious for the details. However, we are responsible for ensuring that we act in the municipality’s best interest throughout this incident and the resulting investigation,” Corry says.

Corry adds it involves multiple steps and checks to ensure each system is restored securely and functions as expected before being made available for use.

“We are still in the midst of the investigation and are limited in the level of detail we can provide. We are committed to disclosing as much information as possible once the investigation is complete,” Corry says.