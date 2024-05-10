A flood warning is in effect for our region.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the Lower Pickerel and French River Watersheds are expecting higher than normal water levels and river flows over the next week.

Officials advise keeping an eye on both the weather and changing conditions, as low-lying areas could be impacted to various degrees.

They say to be cautious around any fast-moving water body and when using forest access roads, as they are prone to washouts and could become impassible, adding to take steps to secure your property if you live in a flood prone area.