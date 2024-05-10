The Town of Huntsville has opened registration for two bike events this summer.

The Kids’ Bike Rodeo takes place at the Canada Summit Centre on June 6, teaching kids how to cycle safely. Officials say it’s a 30-minute course that comes with a certificate and covers matters such as helmet and bike safety, road signs, and hand signals—ending with a mock intersection and agility course. Pre-registration is required on the town’s website.

Meanwhile, the seventh annual Mayor’s Bike Ride runs at River Mill Park on June 13. Riders will join Huntsville Mayor Nancy Alcock and several local organizations on one of four route options: three one-hour routes through town, out of town, and on mountain bikes, as well as a 20-minute “family friendly” ride.

If you do not have your own bike, officials say rentals will be available by donation. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with these community organizations to bring residents the Mayor’s Bike Ride and the Kids’ Bike Rodeo,” says Mayor Nancy Alcock. “Through these types of community-led events, we hope to instill in residents cycling safety and a life-long appreciation for recreation, transportation, environmentalism, exercise, and health. There are so many social, environmental, physical, and mental health benefits to active transportation – we want everyone to experience how easy it is to get around our community on a bike.”

The town is also looking for bike and helmet sponsors, and you can contact [email protected] or 705-789-6421 ext. 3032 for more information about that or either event.