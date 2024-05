The construction on Taylor Rd. has forced a Bracebridge Transit stop to be temporarily rerouted.

Taylor Rd. will be closed from York St. to Hiram St. from Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17 which means bus stop number 270 at Taylor and Hiram will be closed.

The service will return to its normal schedule on Saturday, May 18 at 8:30 a.m.

The Town of Bracebridge has a map that tracks the bus in real time. Officials with the town recommend planning your route ahead of time.