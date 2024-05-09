Recognizing the signs of human trafficking is just one of the topics that will be discussed during an upcoming free event at the Algonquin Theatre.

Timea’s Cause, an organization that educates and informs the public about the dangers of human trafficking and the steps that need to be taken to prevent it, will be in Huntsville on May 15 to discuss the topic.

Michelle Furgiuele, Senior speaker and consultant with Timea’s Cause, will share her experience dealing with human trafficking and tips on how to identify it. She says she was trafficked from her home in Oakville, Ontario, at the age of 15.

“Human trafficking is happening in our own backyard,” Furgiuele says. “The best way to protect our children is through education and prevention.”

She adds that she learned the signs and how to identify what was happening through education. Furgiuele says with social media, children are more susceptible to falling into the hands of human traffickers, and parents must have the proper education on how to avoid it.

“Human traffickers are not and will never be welcomed in our community,” Furgiuele says.