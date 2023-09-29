Subscribe to Local News
Drug trafficking investigation leads to charges for two Gravenhurst men  

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

A drug trafficking investigation has two Muskoka residents and one from Toronto facing several charges. 

Police say on Thursday, a search warrant in Gravenhurst saw officers seize “a quantity” of suspected cocaine, codeine, psilocybin, cannabis products, and drug trafficking items, as well as a firearm and more than $1,000 in cash. 

Two 24-year-olds from Gravenhurst are facing various drug trafficking and firearm charges. 

Officials add a related warrant in Toronto led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Toronto man on some of the same charges.  

All three were held for a bail hearing on Thursday, with the pair from Muskoka released ahead of a November court date. 

