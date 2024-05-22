Two road reconstruction projects are set to start this summer in Huntsville.

Work on Cora St. will begin on May 27. Officials say it will take place between West St. And Brunel Rd. and include road resurfacing, a new sidewalk, and more. The road will be opened to local traffic only for the construction work which is anticipated to end on Aug. 31.

Town of Huntsville officials say the public tender for the other project on Minerva St. has closed and is in the evaluation stage.

“Exact project start date will be announced after the project is awarded, but construction is currently scheduled to start in June and end by September 30,” shares the town. “Work will take place between Centre St. and West St and will include storm sewers, sidewalks, and road resurfacing.”

The town adds all businesses and private parking lots will have pedestrian and vehicular traffic access, though all street parking will be prohibited until the project is complete. The public will need to use side streets for parking.

More details on the 2024 Capital Project Program and timing of construction can be found here (huntsville.ca/Roads).