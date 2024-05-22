Muskoka Hair and Design Spa will be at the Bracebridge Library on May 25 to help students prepare for graduation day.

Leah Perron, children’s and youth services librarian, explains it’s by appointment only with Val Wilton and Tammy Veitch on hand to teaching the basics and providing whoever registers with a free eyeshadow palette and lip gloss to take home. She adds the program is open to everyone.

“Just bring your face and your hair,” says Perron.

Registration is available on the library’s website.

She understands how expensive a spa day can be, especially when you’re preparing for a big event. “We wanted to provide this for tweens and teens because they make minimum wage,” says Perron. “They don’t have disposable income to spend $300 on an updo and a fancy face of makeup. We wanted to provide something they can do themselves.”

The new event comes as the library is preparing to move from its current location at 94 Manitoba St. to the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library inside the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC) on Salmon Ave. Perron says July 6 will be their last day at the Carnegie Library building.

The MLCC is expected to open in the fall.

Perron says to keep an eye on the library’s social media pages for details on its “Librarians on the Loose” program, which will see staff hosting events throughout the community until they’re able to occupy their new space.

The new facility will give the library 22,000 sq. ft. to play with, compared to the 8,700 sq. ft. they have at their current location.