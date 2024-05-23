Submitting planning applications in Huntsville is about to get easier.

That’s according to the Town of Huntsville, who says it’s taking steps to modernize its Planning Department, starting June 3, with an upgraded website, notification procedures, and more.

“The municipal planning process can be difficult to navigate, especially for private individuals. Through the launch of the revamped Huntsville Planning website and Cloudpermit platform, we aim to make it easier for both professionals and private residents alike to find the information they need and submit their planning applications,” says Richard Clark, Manager of Planning at the Town of Huntsville. “We are also increasing efficiencies and modernizing through an update to the Planning Notification procedures.”

He says users will be able to find information and resources such as planning FAQs, permits, by-laws, and more on the homepage.

According to town officials, an updated Policy for Planning Notification Procedure was approved on May 15. The goal is to modernize and create efficiencies in the planning notifications process in light of an evolving media landscape.

“Now that there is no longer a print newspaper in Huntsville, it was important to revise notification requirements accordingly. The new policy outlines the communication requirements for various types of planning applications,” shares the town. “As a result of this update, the Town’s website will become the primary tool for planning notices and people will be able to subscribe for planning news notices to come directly to their email addresses.”

Officials say starting June 3, planning applications for the Town of Huntsville will be submitted through Cloudpermit. They add the Cloudpermit System will allow individuals to track the status of their application better, receive notifications when updates have been made, have the ability to access their workspace from any device, and more.

The Town adds cloudpermit provides a space for collaboration and tools to outline the municipality’s expectations throughout the planning process clearly.

“Cloudpermit is a tool that allows increased integration amongst applicants, agents, property owners and reviewers when it comes to development proposals,” says the town.

To learn more about the platform click here (Huntsville.ca/CloudpermitFAQ.)