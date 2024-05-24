Kilworthy and Narrows Road will see some rehabilitation and resurfacing work done starting Monday.

Gravenhurst officials say the work will consist of drainage improvements, culvert replacements, asphalt paving and more.

On Kilworthy, the work will be from Highway 11 to just west of Arthur Schulz Road. Another section of the project involves Tower Crescent, starting from the Kilworthy intersection.

For Narrows Road, the work will be done from Muskoka Road 169 to North Sunset Bay Road.

Officials say a single lane of traffic around the construction will be maintained for local traffic and EMS. They add should garbage collection be affected, the contractor will transport garbage to a more suitable location and return empty bins at the end of the day.

The completion date for both projects is the end of August.