This year’s lineup for Music on the Barge in Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst features 12 bands, including five chosen by a community vote.

Shawna Patterson, Gravenhurst’s director of recreation and culture, says it’s exciting to expand the lineup and allow new bands a chance to play in front of a big crowd.

She explains the free concerts will be every Sunday night with a few additional dates during the week. The lineup includes:

Sunday, July 7 – Motown Mania

Sunday, July 14 – Doobie Brothers Tribute

Thursday, July 18 – Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival presents… Music on the Barge

Tuesday, July 23 – Baytowne Big Band

Tuesday, July 30 – VanHillert

Sunday, August 4 – Tom Jones Show

Sunday, August 11 – Joplin meets Hendrix

Sunday, August 18 – Sound of Sting

Thursday, August 22 – Swingin’ Blackjacks

Sunday, August 25 – Foreigner: Jukebox Heroes

Thursday, August 29 – Southern Rock Tribute

Sunday, September 1 – Shout! The British Invasion

Patterson says Baytowne, VanHillert, Swingin’ Blackjacks, Southern Rock, and Shout! were the winners of the Battle for the Barge contest. She explains the contest involved bands who have reached out to be part of the concert series in the past but didn’t make the final cut. “It’s a great opportunity,” she adds.

The additional dates are one of the new aspects for this year’s lineup, but Patterson points out there will be close to 500 new places to sit thanks to the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst and town’s amphitheatre-style seating project.

“It’s going to be such a different atmosphere with the seating,” says Patterson.

The seating will be on the hill facing the barge, which she explains is often empty for concerts because its slope makes it difficult to sit on. “It’s going to be a totally different feel for the bands on the barge having so many more people close to the barge stage and not back in the park on lawn chairs,” she continues.

However, Patterson suggests bringing a lawn chair because she expects the seating will be filled quickly.

“We’re looking forward to seeing every in the park enjoying the music, smiling, and dancing,” she says.