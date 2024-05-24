A 42-year-old from Huntsville is facing charges after police responded to a fight on Susan Street in Huntsville yesterday.

According to the OPP, officers got the call of men fighting on the street shortly after noon, with initial reports of one having a weapon.

A nearby school was placed on a hold and secure during the incident.

Police attended and arrested the accused.

The man was charged with:

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance

· Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Opioid

· Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Order

· Causing a Disturbance

He’s being held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.