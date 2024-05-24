A new long-term land use permit is ensuring access to outdoor recreation in Bracebridge.

That is according to the province, which says the the new long-term land use permit gives the Town of Bracebridge responsibility for the the Bracebridge Resource Management Centre (BRMC ) lands and authority to undertake activities on the property.

The town has been managing the BRMC for recreational trail use since 1993 under short-term memorandum of agreements with Ontario. Officials share the new land use permit became effective January 1, 2024, and is active for ten years.

“The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to be renewing our partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to provide residents and visitors with continued access to the Bracebridge Resource Management Centre,” said Rick Maloney, Town of Bracebridge Mayor. “Through this collaboration we can continue to offer year-round access to the park’s network of trails and support the health and wellness of the community by providing an additional space for people to stay active, connect with nature, and explore the beauty in their own backyard.”

The Town of Bracebridge manages over 20 kilometers of groomed recreational trails at the Resource Management Centre. It maintains two public parking areas, portable toilets, and more.

“For over 30 years, the Town of Bracebridge has done an excellent job operating and maintaining the extensive network of trails at the Resource Management Centre”, said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “I am pleased my ministry has signed a new land use permit with the town to ensure Bracebridge residents and visitors can continue to access outdoor recreation and education opportunities for years to come.”

The town adds the BRMC is within the approved 2019-2029 French-River Forest Management Plan and is an important source of forest resources for local forest companies.