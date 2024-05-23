Heather Fraser, manager of the Muskoka Shipyards, is concerned about how the three-year “Bay and Beyond” infrastructure project will affect businesses at the Muskoka Wharf.

The project is being handled by the District of Muskoka with some support from the Town of Gravenhurst and will see a two-kilometre stretch of Muskoka Rd. 169 between the wharf and Steamship Bay Rd. ripped up, aging underground infrastructure replaced, and repaved. There will also be some improvements made above ground, including a new pathway connecting downtown Gravenhurst to the wharf.

Construction is expected to start in early June.

“We recognize that the Bay and Beyond project is necessary and infrastructure is in need of replacement,” said Fraser during the May 14 council meeting. She admitted there is no good time for construction, but many businesses at the wharf have expressed concern with the project happening during their busiest season.

- Advertisement -

Fraser spoke to council on behalf of the businesses to ask for the fees associated with using Cockburn Square to be waived so businesses can use it during the day to attract customers.

She complimented the town’s Economic Development Department for the ideas they’ve pitched so far but added “most of their initiatives seem to be evening when a lot of the businesses are closed.”

Melissa Halford, director of development services for the town, said “We Dig Gravenhurst” will be rolled out to support businesses who will be affected by the three-year project. She detailed how events will be held at the wharf throughout the week including Cinema Under the Stars in July, the Muskoka Steamship and Discovery Centre will host gatherings on Wednesdays, and TimberBeast Productions will continue to host plays at Cockburn Square.

She said a report will be discussed by council at its next council meeting on June 18 detailing the program.

A decision on Fraser’s request to have fees waived at Cockburn Square for wharf businesses was not made, but Mayor Heidi Lorenz said it would be part of the report next month.

“We all want to see a successful summer for you despite what’s going to be happening down there and the town will support you where we can,” she continued.