Missing Perry Township local last seen in Huntsville and area
Photo credit: MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom
A 58-year-old Perry Township man has been missing since Monday of last week.
Photo of Mark Sweet provided by the Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)
Almaguin Highlands’ OPP detachment says Mark Sweet was last seen November 8th in the Huntsville or Novar area. Police say Sweet is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds. He has black, grey hair, a buzz cut, short stubble, grey facial hair, blue eyes and wears reading glasses.
Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public’s assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information about Sweet is asked to immediately contact the Almaguin Highlands Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.