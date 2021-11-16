A 58-year-old Perry Township man has been missing since Monday of last week.

Almaguin Highlands’ OPP detachment says Mark Sweet was last seen November 8th in the Huntsville or Novar area. Police say Sweet is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds. He has black, grey hair, a buzz cut, short stubble, grey facial hair, blue eyes and wears reading glasses.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about Sweet is asked to immediately contact the Almaguin Highlands Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.