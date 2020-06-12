Gravenhurst is providing another COVID-19 update following the province’s transition to stage two of the plan to reopen Ontario’s economy.

The Town notes the most notable change is the increase to the limit on social gatherings from five to 10 people across the province, while still maintaining physical distancing.

The local economy is expected to feel the impact as more businesses and services reopen with health and safety measures in place.

In a press release, Mayor Paul Kelly says reaching stage two is a great step forward for the community, but we must remain cautious.

“I want to continue to thank everyone who has been doing their part to keep Gravenhurst safe. As a reminder of the many ways you can help reduce the ongoing threat of COVID-19, including social distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing face masks,” Kelly said. “I encourage your family to visit the Stop the Spread of COVID-19 section on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit webpage. There are some very helpful pieces of information available there.”

The Town notes it continues to assist local businesses and stakeholders with the resources and information they require, and the status of town facilities and amenities are regularly being evaluated.

Wherever Gravenhurst has the resources and capacity to do so – the Town says it will implement elements of Stage Two into its operational strategy.

“Currently, staff are working with the SMDHU to have our Muskoka Wharf Splash Pad tested and inspected and ready for use in the very near future,” Director of Infrastructure Services Andrew Stacey said. “There will also be new guidelines for the safe use of the Splash Pad once it reopens. We will continue to update the public on our progress.”

Additionally, there will be no summer ice availability this year, as there has been in the past.

The Town adds all ice rentals at the Graeme Murray Arena have been cancelled for the balance of the summer – with several new changes to operations and cleaning regiments are expected to be in place when the arena reopens.

A council meeting is being held next Tuesday to discuss more details and further tentative steps for reopening.

For more information, head to the Town’s website.