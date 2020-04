Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has 375 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,630.

Provincial health officials say 94 people have died. Over 67,000 people have tested negative and 1,219 have recovered.

There are 506 in the hospital.