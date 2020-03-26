Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer says he is not surprised that that case counts are rising across the province.

Doctor David Williams explained how the large numbers of Canadians returning from abroad adds to the provincial tally.

He also said that the province’s lab is making headway on back-logged tests, and he expects Ontario to report upwards of 200 new cases a day in the next week.

Doctor Williams says the number of hospitalizations and ICU patients increasing is a sign that we are in an upsweep time in terms of the spread of the virus.