MUSKOKA, ON-All public schools in Muskoka are going to be affected by another one-day strike on February 21st if an agreement is not reached.

This action will take all public elementary, high school and Catholic students in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) out of school for the day.

The province-wide strike will include the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA).

TLDSB noted that the before and after school programs and community use of the school after-hours program, will not be affected by the strike and will run as usual.