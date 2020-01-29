MUSKOKA, ON-The Muskoka Founders Circle has increased the number of Founders Choice Awards allowing entrepreneurs to win $30,000.00.

Last year, the event had $20,000.00 to award only two finalists but because of the increase to $30,000.00 this year, the entrepreneur that comes in first will receive $15,000.00. The person that comes in second will be given $10,000.00. The additional money allows for a third-place prize of $5,000.00.

Applications to enter the awards can be filled out here and can be submitted no later than March 15th.

During judging, 10 entrepreneurs finishing the first phase successfully will need to answer questions like whether now or in the future, will the business generate economic activity in Muskoka, does your business have a plan and is the business innovative?

Executive Chair of Muskoka Founders Circle Rick Dalmazzi said, “We are excited by the continued great response to our competition.” He went on to say, “we increased the prize money last year, and we were motivated to do it again this year.”

Any Muskoka-based entrepreneurs can apply as long as they are a full-time Muskoka resident and over the age of 18. Applicants are to write a brief description of their business and explain why they believe it will be successful.

Five finalists will be chosen and the awards will be presented at the third annual IMPACT Awards event on April 23rd in Minett.

The IMPACT Awards is a red-carpet gala dinner event hosted by Parry Sound Community Network (PMCN) that celebrates the accomplishment of entrepreneurs in the Muskoka and Parry Sound regions.

PMCN Executive Director Stuart Morley said, “we are pleased to include the Founders Choice Awards in our event.” He went on to say, “the IMPACT Awards is a fitting way to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that is alive and well and gaining momentum in Muskoka and Parry Sound.”

The Muskoka Founders Circle is a project of the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst and is supported by the Rotary Clubs of Bracebridge, Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes, and Huntsville as well as other Muskoka-based businesses, associations and business professionals. Its goal is to promote a positive working relationship between the government, not-for-profit organizations, and businesses that work together in making Muskoka an ideal place to do business.