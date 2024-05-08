It’s McHappy Day today. Helping the cause, lines of vehicles were seen at local drive-thrus of McDonald’s restaurants, waiting for their food, all while helping local children.

Each year on McHappy Day, a portion of all sales earnings goes to benefit local children’s charities in Canada and the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), which support families with unwell children.

According to RMHC, local restaurants raised nearly $20,000 during 2023’s McHappy Day and supported 35 families in the Muskoka region. This support includes food, lodging, and other necessities.

“We had firefighters coming with their fire safety dogs, OPP officials, volunteers and local businesses volunteering,” says Jennifer White, McDonald’s assistant Manager in Huntsville. “It is busy, but it is for a great cause.”