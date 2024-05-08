Muskoka Lakes is revising its strategic plan and wants residents to have their say.

The township has launched a survey for people to sound off on “strategic priorities” for the next term of council.

It’ll also be available in-person at Bala Freshmart from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Port Carling’s Foodland from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 16, as well as Glen Orchard General Store from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Windermere Beach from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 18.

“Active public participation is essential for the success of the Township’s refreshed Strategic Plan,” says Mayor Peter Kelley. “This process will provide you with the chance to have a say in shaping your local government, [and] I encourage everyone to get involved.”

The survey is open until May 31.