Muskoka Lakes launches strategic plan survey 

By Martin Halek
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)

Muskoka Lakes is revising its strategic plan and wants residents to have their say. 

The township has launched a survey for people to sound off on “strategic priorities” for the next term of council.  

It’ll also be available in-person at Bala Freshmart from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Port Carling’s Foodland from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 16, as well as Glen Orchard General Store from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Windermere Beach from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 18. 

“Active public participation is essential for the success of the Township’s refreshed Strategic Plan,” says Mayor Peter Kelley. “This process will provide you with the chance to have a say in shaping your local government, [and] I encourage everyone to get involved.” 

The survey is open until May 31. 

