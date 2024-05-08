The community is invited to Public Works Palooza later this month, in recognition of National Public Works Week.

The free family-friendly event is being hosted by The District of Muskoka’s Engineering and Public Works department and is being held on May 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rosewarne Landfill (1091 Rosewarne Dr., Bracebridge), rain or shine. Muskoka Paramedic Services will also be attending as they celebrate Paramedic Services Week from May 19-25.

Officials say residents will be able to ask questions and see what trucks and equipment are used to provide service to the community. It will also feature various events, including the chance to name the district’s new compactor.

James Steele, commissioner of engineering and public works, says it‘s an excellent opportunity to learn more about what the Engineering and Public Works department and Paramedic Services do in Muskoka.

“The commitment and pride staff have in their work, and the difference they make across the District to all of our residents, business owners, and visitors is unprecedented,” says Steele. “They connect our communities with a road network that is safe, ensure clean drinking water and connect plumbing to our wastewater treatment facilities to send wastewater back into the environment safely, and manage residential solid waste, from the collection of materials to diverting as much as possible and disposing of the remainder in our landfill.”