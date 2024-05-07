The OPP says marine officers are out and about, checking vessels and operators for proper equipment and impairment as this year’s boating season begins.

According to police, 21 vessels were checked on the local waterways over the weekend.

One person was cited for having open alcohol aboard with four others also facing various citations.

They add like on the road, officers can administer a screening device test for alcohol while out on the water and a fail result may lead to charges.

The OPP says a person will drown each day during boating season this year, adding a life jacket is the first step to survival.