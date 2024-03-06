Township of Georgian Bay Coun. Steven Predko is behind a request to give better compensation to volunteer firefighters.

“Our firefighters are a dedicated crew and I think being able to express our gratitude and support for increased compensation for the essential work they do for us is a worthy cause,” said Predko during the township’s March 4 council meeting.

He called on the federal government to up the tax credit volunteer firefighters can claim from $3,000 to $10,000.

It comes after multiple federal politicians, including the leader of the Green Party of Canada Elizabeth May, have backed a petition calling for the increase.

- Advertisement -

The petition, which has been signed by 830 people, looks to renew interest in Bill C-310, which was last discussed in the House of Commons in Dec. 2022.

Predko pointed out volunteers make up over 70 percent of Canada’s firefighters along with another 8,000 who support search and rescue operations. In Georgian Bay, he said full-time township employees Fire Chief Tony Van Dam and Deputy Fire Chief Chad Dowell are supported by 45 volunteer firefighters.

He said volunteer firefighters don’t make a living wage and most only receive an honorarium or have some of their expenses covered.

“As well as putting their lives on the line and offering their training, time, and effort to Canadians, these invaluable volunteers also allow municipalities and cities to keep property taxes lower than they would be without paid services,” continued Predko. “During a time when volunteerism is declining, it would also help retain these volunteers.”

The motion, which was unanimously passed by council, will be sent to the Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison, other municipalities in Ontario, the Association of Fire Chiefs of Ontario, and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.