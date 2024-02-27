Starting in June, the Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market will be setting up shop along the shore of Gull Lake.

Between June 5 and Oct. 9, the Market will be held at Gull Lake Rotary Park.

Heather Cullimore, secretary for the Farmers’ Market, says the only other change will be that for the first time in the Market’s three-decade history, they will open on a Tuesday to accommodate the Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival, which is also setting up shop at the park, Cullimore says they will open on Tuesday, July 16.

The location change comes as the District of Muskoka and the Town of Gravenhurst prepare to undertake the three-year “Bay and Beyond” infrastructure project surrounding the Muskoka Wharf.

With close to 100 vendors venturing to the new location, Cullimore says it has been a “massive undertaking” to set up what has been dubbed “Market in the Park.”

“Generally, it’s been a very positive reaction,” she says, adding only one vendor has suggested they may not be able to take part this year.

However, Cullimore says all vendors understand this is a situation that’s out of their control. “We do believe we can accommodate all of our vendors,” she adds.

“Hopefully the project will be done in time for us to move back to the Wharf next year,” says Cullimore.