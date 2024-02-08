Gull Lake Rotary Park will host the Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival between July 18 and 20.

City and Colour, July Talk, Dan Mangan, and J.J. Wilde will headline the third annual event.

Tickets go on sale on the festival’s website on Feb. 15.

Kevin Goodman, chief entertainment officer for Front Row Center Music, says they’re “proudly Canadian” and make it a point to feature a diverse lineup of artists.

“Once we wandered through the tall pines forest that’s kind of in the middle of that facility and walked down to the beach and saw docks where you can fish from, we basically jumped figuratively and literally with two feet into Gull Lake,” adds Goodman about the new location.

New this year will be free programming on Thursday at the barge at the park.

“We’re thrilled to see the return of the Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival back in Muskoka,” adds Val Hamilton, executive director of Muskoka Tourism. “It’s a stand-out event that brings together locals and visitors to take in Canada’s top artists amidst our breathtaking Muskoka backdrop. We’re excited for Tall Pines to draw in crowds from far and wide, offering them a chance to soak up the magic of Muskoka alongside the festival experience.”

The previous editions of Tall Pines were held near the Muskoka Wharf. However, because of the soon-to-start Bay and Beyond infrastructure project, Tall Pines was forced to move to Gull Lake Rotary Park.