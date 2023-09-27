A slew of events are happening this week to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Also known as Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30 pays tribute to Indigenous children who died in Canada’s residential school system, as well as those that survived.

Wahta Mohawk Territory will mark the day with a three-kilometre procession along Kanien’kehá:ka Iohatátie (Muskoka Rd. 38) from its administration building to the Cultural Healing Centre, starting at 3:00 p.m. That’s followed by story-sharing, singing, and tobacco offerings, and First Nation officials say all are welcome to join.

The Town of Huntsville is hosting its third annual Orange Shirt Day march, starting from Huntsville High School at 9:45 a.m. and proceeding to River Mill Park at 11:00.

Joyce Crone, founder of Indigenous not-for-profit Hope Arises, says she and wisdom-keeper Elder Jan Beaver will be speaking at the event, alongside a drum performance by the Chippewa Travellers.

“It’s crucial, the ongoing yearly initiatives, and seeing our community involved, seeing Indigenous and non-Indigenous come out,” says Crone. “I think that’s key. It can’t just be a tick box, it can’t just be wearing an orange shirt for one day. It has to be a learning process, a knowledge-gaining process.”

Crone adds that Beaver will also lecture about the Indigenous Medicine Wheel at the Huntsville Public Library from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 on Friday. As well, the Survivors Flag was donated by Hope Arises and raised at Huntsville Town Hall on Monday.

Crone notes that Hope Arises recently had the first meeting of its new 10-person board. She says they’re now looking for volunteers, and anyone interested can email [email protected].

“It’s so exciting to have the opportunity to work with those in the community, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous,” says Crone. “We’re still Indigenous-led as a not-for-profit. But it’s exciting because it’s the coming together of what it should be, settler with Indigenous, and doing it with a very positive way.”

Meanwhile in Bracebridge, the town will raise the Survivors Flag by town hall at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Elder Chris Stock of Wahta Mohawks and A Journey Begins will give a Thanksgiving address in Memorial Park, after which the town will unveil a new memorial bench.

“Today is a day of remembrance of all of those children that never made it home again, but have now shown themselves to the world,” says Stock. “For all of the survivors of residential schools, Indian day schools and the 60’s scoop survivors, who were brave enough to tell the truth. This day is a day of remembrance, reflection and celebration. Now the healing process can continue.”

At 10:30, kids can go to the Bracebridge Library for storytime with Indigenous-authored books and a workshop to create their own Every Child Matters button. Both Memorial Park and Huntsville’s Main St. are decorated with orange ribbons, and Lake of Bays raised the Every Child Matters flag on Monday.

Crone adds if you’re still looking for an orange shirt for any of these events, you can buy them from The Great Vine in Huntsville with proceeds going to Hope Arises.