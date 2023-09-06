A few weeks after a deadly motorcycle crash on Muskoka Rd. 118 in Bracebridge, Coun. Don Smith says it’s time for the stretch of road to be safer.

A 58-year-old biker from Toronto died after a motorcycle and passenger vehicle crash last month.

During Bracebridge’s Sept. 5 General Committee meeting, they approved a motion to ask the District of Muskoka to investigate safety and/or traffic calming measures on Muskoka Rd. 118 W. from Manitoba St. and McDonald St., down the hill on Monck Rd. and following Muskoka Rd. 118 out of town.

The request still needs to be approved during the town’s Sept. 13 council meeting before it can be forwarded to the district.

“That whole area has been an area of concern for some time,” said Smith. “I think that there are options and ways that we can have both calming and safety features added to that particular strip of road.”

An amendment was put forward by Coun. Archie Buie, who is the Chair of the Accessibility Advisory Committee, to ensure the district also looks into upgrading current traffic safety measures to meet standards set by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

Notably, he said the crosswalk timer combined seems too short when factoring in the long walk pedestrians have when crossing the street. “Anybody that has any type of disability, you can’t make it in time,” he said.

Coun. Barb McMurray and Tatiana Sutherland brought up nearby Monck Public School, Monsignor Michael O’Leary Catholic School and Bracebridge Public School and how the safety of the students there should be kept top-of-mind, too.

Stephen Rettie, Chief Administrative Officer, said the motion is broad enough that the district will consider all safety elements.

“I think that anyone that has driven along 118 and accessed various commercial and retail outlets along there for a number of years have realized how busy that section of road is,” said Mayor Rick Maloney, noting he counted 21 entrances and exits along the one-kilometre stretch of road.