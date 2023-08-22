A goal of $50,000 has been set for the first Hike for Hospice in Muskoka.

Donna Kearney, Executive Director of Hospice, says since they opened Andy’s House, a palliative care home in Port Carling, in 2020, they haven’t been able to host a face-to-face fundraiser because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a hallmark event for hospices all across Canada,” says Kearney about the Hike.

It’s being held at the Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery at 1074 Cranberry Rd. in Bala. “People come out and hike on the trails, they enjoy the outdoors, they take time to reflect and remember the people they’ve lost in their lives and they also appreciate the lives they’re living in beautiful Muskoka and enjoying the outdoors with a group of people who are also like-minded,” explains Kearney.

She adds Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary will be on-site offering educational programs, as will the Muskoka Children’s Foundation and Muskoka Pride. Kearney says the event will be opened by an Indigenous elder.

With such a lofty goal, Kearney says they were hopeful the community would help them reach it. Already, she points out they have received $5,000 in sponsorships and have seen plenty of individuals and teams sign up for the hike.

“Our community believes in what we do,” she says.

Those wanting to do that can sign up on Hospice’s website.

Challenges are already popping up between the teams, notably between the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, Ontario Provincial Police, and Muskoka Paramedic Services. “They’re a competitive bunch,” she jokes.

The hike starts at noon on Sept. 10 and runs until 4 p.m. It’s recommended that anyone stopping by brings their own water bottle, however, there will be drinks and snacks to purchase.

Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery will donate 10 percent of food and retail sales on the day of the hike to Hospice Muskoka.