The 42nd edition of the Antique and Classic Boat Society of Toronto is bringing “Canada’s largest vintage boat show” back to the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9. The show is free to attend.

“While last year’s show was extremely successful, we modified the show after the two-year hiatus,” explains Mike Gridley, Show Chair. “For 2023, all the in-water and land displays and activities are there for families to enjoy. As well this show is a judged show, which ensures we have the best of the best at the show.”

Gridley says he expects “well over” 100 boats will be there ranging from watercraft from the late 1800s to modern vessels from the late 1990s.

- Advertisement -

The event will also feature a J-Craft water and ski show. There will also be a “nautical flea market” for vintage boat owners to find that elusive part they need for their boat.

This year will mark the return of the ride-along program. Gridley explains attendees can hop in select vintage boats and tour the water for free. As well, he says paddle carving and boat model painting will return as well.

At noon, Gridley says Muskoka Extreme will host a ski show.

With the event approaching its fifth decade, Gridley adds what makes Muskoka so special is the boating history it has. On top of that, Gridley points out there are a number of great boat restoration businesses in the region. “Without them, we couldn’t put on shows like this,” he says.