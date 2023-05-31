Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsTotal fire ban declared in Algonquin Provincial Park effective Thursday
News

Total fire ban declared in Algonquin Provincial Park effective Thursday

By Mathew Reisler
algonquin park west gate
Photo credit: Martin Halek

Effective Thursday, June 1st at 12:01 am there is a total fire ban in Algonquin Provincial Park. 

That means open fires are not allowed including campfires, along with charcoal and wood-burning barbecues. The total fire ban is because of the extreme forest fire hazard caused by this week’s hot and dry weather.

Here is a list of what is not allowed during a total fire ban:

  • campfires
  • charcoal or wood barbecues
  • biomass stoves
  • candles
  • torches
  • propane fire pits or bowls

The following is a list of what is allowed:

  • portable gas or propane cooking stoves with shut-off valve
  • portable liquid-fuel cooking stoves with shut-off valve
  • propane barbecues with a shut-off valve

The total fire ban will remain in effect until further notice.

With files from Wendy Gray

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News