Effective Thursday, June 1st at 12:01 am there is a total fire ban in Algonquin Provincial Park.
That means open fires are not allowed including campfires, along with charcoal and wood-burning barbecues. The total fire ban is because of the extreme forest fire hazard caused by this week’s hot and dry weather.
Here is a list of what is not allowed during a total fire ban:
- campfires
- charcoal or wood barbecues
- biomass stoves
- candles
- torches
- propane fire pits or bowls
The following is a list of what is allowed:
- portable gas or propane cooking stoves with shut-off valve
- portable liquid-fuel cooking stoves with shut-off valve
- propane barbecues with a shut-off valve
The total fire ban will remain in effect until further notice.
With files from Wendy Gray