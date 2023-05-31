Effective Thursday, June 1st at 12:01 am there is a total fire ban in Algonquin Provincial Park.

That means open fires are not allowed including campfires, along with charcoal and wood-burning barbecues. The total fire ban is because of the extreme forest fire hazard caused by this week’s hot and dry weather.

Here is a list of what is not allowed during a total fire ban:

campfires

charcoal or wood barbecues

biomass stoves

candles

torches

propane fire pits or bowls

The following is a list of what is allowed:

portable gas or propane cooking stoves with shut-off valve

portable liquid-fuel cooking stoves with shut-off valve

propane barbecues with a shut-off valve

The total fire ban will remain in effect until further notice.

With files from Wendy Gray