The hot, dry weather in the area has forced the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs to put a total fire ban in place.

It means no open-air fires of any kind are allowed, including fireworks.

Fire Chief for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Gary Monahan reminds there is a heavy fine involved for anyone caught breaking the ban. “We’re asking the public to help us out and do not do any burning whether it’s daytime or nighttime,” he adds.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s (MNRF) forest fire info map, there are 13 active forest fires as of Tuesday afternoon.

Monahan points out the “devastation” happening in Nova Scotia, Alberta and British Columbia currently. He says anyone wondering why a fire ban is in place should read the room. “We want to be prepared,” he says.

Putting a total ban in place allows them to do just that, he continues, adding the MNRF is ready to support them. “We’ve been assured that we have air support and crews on the ground if needed,” says Monahan.

He advises that a plan is in place and it’s noted what equipment is where and how many firefighters are available at a moment’s notice to battle a blaze. “Hopefully we don’t have to activate that plan,” he continues.

“If [a fire] does happen, we know that we have support as opposed to waiting until the incident happens,” says Monahan.