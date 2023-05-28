The District of Muskoka is getting two new police officers.

One officer has been deployed in Huntsville, and the other to the Southern Georgian Bay detachment, as part of the 21 new constables joining Central Region OPP.

The class recently completed training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, and graduated from the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia on Friday.

“Today marks the beginning of a remarkable and rewarding career for the 21 Provincial Constables joining Central Region,” said Chief Superintendent Karl Thomas. “With their diverse backgrounds and experience, these officers bring a wealth of knowledge and perspectives that will greatly contribute to furthering our capacity to deliver exceptional frontline service. A heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to our newest officers for their unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to serving with pride, professionalism, and honour.”

Newly-minted officers have also been deployed to the Haliburton Highlands, Caledon, Dufferin, Huronia West, Northumberland, and Nottawasaga detachments.