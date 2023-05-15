The District of Muskoka has released a questionnaire to get the community’s thoughts on a future mural that will be created somewhere in Muskoka to “promote inclusion, celebrate diversity and combat hate throughout Muskoka.”

Mark Nakamura, Chair of the I.D.E.A. Advisory Group, explains the idea stemmed from a conference they attended last year where the rise of hate activity in Canada was discussed. “Muskoka was no exception,” he says.

The questionnaire examines what the community wants to see the mural represent, where it may be, and how many artists should be involved.

Nakamura says the only prerequisite is that the mural follows the group’s mandate of inclusion, diversity, equity, and anti-hate. “It’s such a broad issue,” he says.

The project is still in the early stages, he continues, so there are still a lot of unknowns. However, he says one thing the group does know is that they want the mural done before the snow falls.

Nakamura says for an idea like this, it’s important to leave it broad and allow the community to decide how they want it to be.

The questionnaire will be open until May 21.