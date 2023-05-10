One person has been arrested after what provincial police are calling a “firearm-related incident” in downtown Bracebridge.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called about a man standing at the intersection of Manitoba St. and Taylor Rd. holding what appeared to be a handgun.

She says police arrived quickly and were able to get the person under control.

It was later determined what was believed to be a gun was actually a replica.

Bigley adds the person will be charged but for what has not been figured out yet.

“Members of the public are reminded that every firearm must be treated seriously as though it is real until proven otherwise to ensure everyone’s safety,” says Bigley.