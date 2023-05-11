A 54-year-old man has been charged in connection to the firearm incident that happened Wednesday morning in downtown Bracebridge.

The man, from Bracebridge, has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon/imitation for a dangerous purpose, three courts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, pointing a firearm, and having an imitation firearm.

The incident happened at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, when Ontario Provincial Police Constable Samantha Bigley says police were called to the corner of Manitoba St. and Taylor Rd. A man was spotted holding what appeared to be a handgun. However, after police detained him, it was realized the handgun was a replica.

“Members of the public are reminded that every firearm must be treated seriously as though it is real until proven otherwise to ensure everyone’s safety,” says Bigley.

He is being held pending his bail hearing on Friday.