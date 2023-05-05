Desiree Reisenburg will serve as a Mental Health Navigator for Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC).

Officials with MAHC explain Reisenburg will support patients experiencing a mental health crisis and will coordinate their transfer to a facility that can provide inpatient mental health care.

“Mental health is an important component of overall health and wellness and we recognize the growing need for mental health supports in our community, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO of MAHC.

Reisenburg will serve at both the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital and Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Officials say Reisenburg has already supported nearly 200 patients since starting in Nov. 2022.

“In our communities, people who are suffering often call on the police to help,” explains Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley. “Police officers attend and spend a good deal of time talking with those people and that is a conversation that often ends with a trip to the hospital. Knowing that our local hospitals have a Mental Health Navigator on the team gives officers confidence in making the decision, knowing that the person will be cared for and will have their needs met.”

“This role is an opportunity to enhance in-the-moment supportive care with early intervention for those most in need,” adds Harrison. “The Mental Health Navigator also develops discharge care plans to connect patients with community-based resources for safely returning home, including referrals to Canadian Mental Health Association Muskoka-Parry Sound.”

The move follows MAHC introducing an Indigenous Patient Navigator in March.